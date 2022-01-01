Community colleges continue major enrollment decline

Washington Post

Educators are hoping the numbers will pick up in coming months as students seek short-term career training or courses that could help them transfer to universities, says Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Tidewater Community College to switch to online classes in spring

Virginian-Pilot

The Virginia college will implement a remote environment for work and classes beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 18.

Germanna Community College remote through Jan. 17

Fredericksburg Today

Given the current and expected pervasiveness of Covid variants in the region and out of an abundance of caution, the Virginia. College will operate remotely beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 17 and campus locations will be closed to the public.

Frederick community college shifts to virtual learning due to omicron surge

Local DMV

Due to the omicron variant causing a surge of infections in Frederick, Maryland, Interim President Thomas Powell emailed students announcing the shift to virtual learning until Jan. 9.

Middlesex Community College to operate virtually

WFSB

The Connecticut college will be virtual starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.

Anne Arundel Community College needed a place to train skilled workers. So the community pitched in

Washington Post

Local donors helped raise more than $4.25 million to build the Clauson Center for Innovation and Skilled Trades, a unique feat for a community college.

Immigrant community college students struggle to find support during Covid

Borderless Magazine

City Colleges of Chicago immigrant students balance extra work hours, technology issues and limited English proficiency with remote learning.

University of Minnesota asks state for nearly $1B

Associated Press

The University of Minnesota could have a tough time competing for dollars with Minnesota State System technical colleges, which he said might be able to produce more skilled workers.