AACC news & notes

Register for AACC Annual

The 2022 AACC Annual will be held April 30–May 3 in New York City. Registration is open. Keynote speakers include Stephanie Land, author of MAID, and David and Jonah Stillman, a father and son Gen X/Gen Z speaking team. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and be prepared to show proof of vaccination, and a daily negative health screening questionnaire to participate in AACC Annual.

Student innovators wanted

AACC is accepting applications for its annual Community College Innovation Challenge, which encourages student innovation in STEM that can address real-world challenges. The competition, held in partnership with the National Science Foundation, seeks to foster the development of students’ innovation, communication and entrepreneurial skills. Working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, teams of two to four students can submit proposals, and up to 10 finalist teams will be selected to develop their proposals during an Innovation Boot Camp. Finalist teams will create and present an entrepreneurial pitch to a panel of professionals with a chance to win cash awards. Deadline to apply: March 30.

View the AACC membership directory

The digital edition of the 2021-2022 AACC membership directory is available. AACC members can log in to view it. Members also can submit directory updates online.

IDEAS grants help expand study abroad programs

The U.S. Department of State’s IDEAS Program has launched its 2022 IDEAS small grants competition, which assists U.S. colleges and universities in creating, diversifying and/or expanding their study abroad programming in support of U.S. foreign policy goals. The department will award approximately 40 grants of up to $35,000 each. The 2022 request for proposals process has been divided into two phases in order to make the grant competition more accessible and equitable. Phase one closes Feb. 20.

Accelerate[ED] grant opportunity

The Accelerate[ED] Grant through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide up to 12 cross-sector “design teams” with an opportunity to participate in a six-month design project that will provide a grant, technical assistance and individualized coaching to expand pathways models in their region that start in high school and lead to an associate degree by year 13 at no cost to students. Deadline to apply: Jan. 28.