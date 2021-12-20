Headlines

Fake students enrolled in community colleges. One bot-sleuthing professor fights back
Los Angeles Times
Since learning several months ago that an unknown number of fraudulent students registered in classes throughout California’s community college system, Kim Rich, a Pierce College professor and department chair, has taken it upon herself to become a bot sleuth.

Midwestern community colleges work to attract, and keep, students struggling with poverty and other barriers
Wisconsin Watch
From free tuition to food pantries, two-year colleges try to counteract plunging enrollments with new programs to make college more affordable and accessible.

