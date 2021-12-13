Biden administration’s higher education rulemaking agenda moves ahead

Politico

The U.S. Education Department’s negotiated-rulemaking committee on Friday wrapped up its work after months of debate over the Biden administration’s proposals. The panel reached an agreement on four of the 12 proposals while failing to reach consensus on the remaining, more contentious plans.

Commentary: Community colleges ready to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing

Times Herald

Offering a community college BSN program would provide a more accessible option for underserved students and a flexible opportunity for working ADN nurses to earn a BSN in their own community.

‘The time is right’: Bills would let SC4 offer bachelor’s program in nursing

Times Herald

A two-bill bipartisan package on the issue passed the House’s education committee this month, and while it’s far from the first time the idea’s cropped up among lawmakers, committee leaders say this iteration may be a link between a particular set of needs.

Commentary: Great things can come from community colleges

Colorado Springs Gazette

In recent days, College Board scores have been arriving in homes across the Pikes Peak region as high schoolers plot and plan their educational futures. Our oldest son reported a friend’s lament, specifically that their result might relegate them to a community college instead of a prestigious four-year university.

Governor’s Longleaf Commitment Grant expanded to offer free community college tuition

WBTV

High school students who graduated in either 2020 or 2021 may now be eligible to have tuition and fees covered when they enroll at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and other North Carolina community colleges.

Southwest Minnesota community college plans to open meat-cutting program in fall 2022

Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota used to have a number of training programs for meat processors, but there are none left. Ridgewater College in Willmar and Central Lakes College at Staples are planning to bring back college credit training for people interested in the profession.

Salisbury 13-year-old boy genius enjoying university journey after graduating from high school, community college

MyFox8.com

Any kid doing contract work for the U.S. Special Operations Command at age 10 has something going on.