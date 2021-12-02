Stakeholders assess the state of the free community college movement

Diverse Issues in Higher Education

Higher education funding has to be a shared commitment of both federal and state legislatures, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges. “We invest in what we value,” she adds.

Tyson employees learn new skills, advance careers through Hawkeye Community College training program

The Courier

For more than two decades, Tyson has relied on a partnership with the Iowa college to train many of the company’s industrial maintenance staff.

Broadband, community colleges key to rural rally

Agri-Pulse

Community colleges are critical as gateways to good jobs for their residents and are a great way to address population concerns, such as mitigating depopulation, says Teryn Zmuda, chief economist for the National Association of Counties.