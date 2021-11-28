As college enrollment plunges, schools must adapt to post-pandemic reality

CNBC

Federal funding through the CARES Act helped institutions develop online learning models and cover unbudgeted costs from the pandemic, says Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges, yet she worries that enrollment declines will have lasting effects.

Commentary: Can Biden expose the ‘college is for everyone’ fantasy?

NBC News

The bipartisan infrastructure bill supports good-paying jobs in fields that don’t require a traditional degree. It’s a solid step in the right direction to help close the country’s skills gap.

Commentary: Iowa community colleges are bridges to STEM careers and prosperity

Des Moines Register

About 63% of STEM jobs in Iowa are held by people who do not hold a bachelor’s degree.

New state agency puts Colorado’s belief in apprenticeships to work

Colorado Newsline

Colorado is in the process of creating a State Apprenticeship Agency, a move that some say will expand opportunities for residents to gain valuable skills.

Massasoit offers free EMT program amid ‘crippling workforce shortage’

The Enterprise

To help people who are unemployed or underemployed jumpstart their healthcare careers, Massasoit Community College in Massachusetts is offering its upcoming emergency medical technician basic certificate program at no cost.

Flathead Valley Community College receives donation of rare books and original documents

Flathead Beacon

First editions, primary source accounts and one text that may be more than 300 years old are among those being catalogued and annotated by the Montana college’s library staff.