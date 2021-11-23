Nursing school enrollment stable in Massachusetts, but down at most community colleges

WGBH

While the prolonged battle against Covid is leading more nurses to retire and exacerbating the existing shortage, nursing schools in Massachusetts are maintaining their overall enrollment amid the challenges of fewer nursing instructors and internships. But it’s a different story at most of the state’s community colleges, which are struggling to keep pace with schools that offer four-year bachelor degree programs.

‘Wildly helpful:’ Virginia community-college students enjoy first semester of tuition-free classes

Staunton News Leader

In its first year, the Get A Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead program has lifted the burden for many students of getting community college education while also trying to juggle a work schedule to pay for it.

Japanese diplomat visits Northampton Community College

WFMZ

Deputy Consul General of Japan, Kenju Murakami, visited the Pennslyvania college this week and spoke to students and staff about Japanese culture and student exchange programs.

Local chefs train to run disaster relief kitchens

WoodTV.com

A sandwich assembly line is not the kind of place you would normally find chef Jennifer Fillenworth, executive chef at Root Farmacy in Grand Rapids and an adjunct instructor at Grand Rapid Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.