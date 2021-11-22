Commentary: Audience with White House was an eye-opening experience
Amarillo.com
What really opened my eyes during this amazing experience was the extent to which I discovered that Amarillo College is not alone in our commitment to addressing student-poverty barriers.
Internship stipends for selected Cooke Undergraduate Scholars
Jack Kent Cooke Foundation newsletter
Internships are a critical component of a student’s journey, allowing them to gain practical experience in their chosen field, exposure to a work environment, and networking contacts for the future.