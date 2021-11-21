Expanded grants give more students money to attend college

Associated Press

Additional recent high school graduates will be able to pursue a degree from any North Carolina community college thanks to a newly expanded grant program.

Illinois Community College Board looks to decrease tech worker shortage through apprenticeships

WICS/WRSP

With the world shifting heavily online over the past two years, the need for information technology workers in Illinois has exploded. That’s why the community college board has the federally funded apprenticeship program to get students paid and trained while they complete their degree.

Commentary: SDCCD: Serving Latinx students through and beyond the pandemic

Hispanic Outlook

As Latinx students experience disproportionate impacts, we are doubling down on our efforts to serve our most vulnerable students, writes the chancellor of the San Diego Community College District.