Dramatic enrollment drop won’t cost California community colleges state aid but could impact adjunct faculty

EdSource

The California community college system’s dramatic enrollment drop won’t have immediate financial consequences for the 116-college system — but it could be detrimental for part-time adjunct faculty.

How Seattle plans to scale up its free community college program and help more students

Seattle Times

With more than $10 million in additional federal funding, city officials are making changes to the program to raise the odds for current and future Promise program participants, including incentives to bring back 500 students who dropped out during the pandemic.