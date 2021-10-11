Virginia community colleges are dropping President John Tyler and others from their names amid racial reckoning

Washington Post

Name changes within the Virginia Community College System reflect the breadth and persistence of the racial reckoning in higher education since the murder last year of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees

Associated Press

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation recently awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete tuition assistance grants through 2023.

At Connecticut’s community colleges, 15% of students have non-medical vaccine exemption

CT Mirror

Nearly 15% of the students enrolled at Connecticut community colleges have received non-medical exemptions from the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a rate that administrators suggested could be brought down with efforts to educate students about the vaccine.

Newsom vetoes a game-changing Cal Grants expansion for college students

CalMatters

Roughly 110,000 more students at community colleges would have become eligible for the Cal Grant.

California will soon require free tampons in public schools

Associated Press

A bill signed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom expands a law to include grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year.