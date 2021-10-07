New California law aims to ease community college transfers to UC, Cal State

Los Angeles Times

A number of new laws will significantly help community college students transfer into both California State and University of California campuses, and boost financial aid and housing assistance as part of a $47.1-billion higher education package signed by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday.

Commentary: Community college in a post-pandemic world

San Jose Spotlight

Byron D. Clift Breland, chancellor of San Jose-Evergreen Community College District in California, asks: What if I told you there was a single organization designed to fight income inequality; produce the next generation of first responders, teachers, scientists and high-tech workers; fight hunger and housing insecurity; register voters; develop individuals into civil rights and social justice leaders; and serve as a social hub for entire communities?

Some Arizona community colleges are losing students. What are they doing to get them back?

KJZZ

Steven Gonzales, interim chancellor of the Maricopa Community College District, discusses the decline in enrollment and what officials are doing about it.

15 graduate from inaugural Shift2Success program at Wallace Community College

WFSA

During the two-month curriculum, students focused on writing and interview skills and technical skills. The Shift2Success is part of the Manufacturing and Ready to Work Training Program.