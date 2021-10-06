What borrowers need to know about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness overhaul

National Public Radio

The U.S. Education Department says it will use its authority to give student loan borrowers a time-limited waiver — essentially relaxing several of these rules retroactively, so that previously disqualified loan payments can now be counted toward forgiveness.

Kansas community, technical colleges see more interest as enrollment declines at universities

Fox4kc.com

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools held a college fair for high school seniors. Many said the pandemic and virtual learning have made them reflect on what they want to do and experience after high school.

Lexington explores plans to help with healthcare worker shortage

Lex18.com

In Kentucky, the “Accelerate Lexington” workforce program will provide free certified nursing assistant training to 30 people and jobs with partner hospitals. It’s a public-private partnership that includes Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

TCC commits nearly $6 million to pay off student accounts, throws in daily lunch credit

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Community College is lifting the financial load for students by committing $5.9 million in federal funding to pay off outstanding student expenses. The college also said all current students will receive a $5 daily food credit to be used at food vendors in the Student Union.

Commentary: College students who lack basic skills can learn to love reading and writing

Hechinger Report

Lessons from one instructor’s community college classrooms in New Mexico offer hope.

From Google ads to NFL sponsorships: Colleges throw billions at marketing themselves to attract students

Hechinger Report

Community colleges are trying to be more strategic, shifting their limited resources from advertising on billboards and bus shelters to using online and direct mail, on the grounds that many of their prospective students have been stuck at home and not on roads or buses.