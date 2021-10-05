Minnesota colleges see fewer students seeking law enforcement certifications

MinnPost

Alexandria Technical & Community College, which has one of the largest law enforcement programs in Minnesota, has experienced a steady decline in the number of students who have earned law enforcement degrees and skills certificates.

Maine community colleges announce $60M investment in workforce training

WMTW

The community college system received a $15.5 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation that will be combined with $35 million in federal pandemic relief funds allocated through Gov. Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan and $10 million in matching funds from the private sector.

International students drawn to Sinclair Community College by federal grant

Dayton Daily News

Though enrollment of international students has dipped during the pandemic, a federal grant program added 14 students from underserved regions of the globe to the Ohio college’s rolls.