Biden plans to exclude free community college from bill, but some Democrats are pressing to keep it in

Business Insider

“Two conservative Democrats are trying to decide the fate of 8 million Americans whose life would be changed by free community college,” Rep. Andy Levin (D-Michigan) posted on Twitter.

Commentary: Why free community college is necessary but insufficient for true student success

University Business

Inadequate support and mentoring for community college students are significant drivers of high drop-out rates.

Many Illinois community colleges see enrollment increases this fall

Effingham Radio

Despite major impacts from the pandemic to community colleges nationwide, preliminary data show enrollment declines at Illinois community colleges is well below the national average, with many of Illinois’ 48 community colleges seeing enrollment increases this fall.