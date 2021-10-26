MATC’s full tuition Promise program to include adult students who earn high school equivalency

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Area Technical College will expand its full-tuition Promise program to adult students who were delayed in completing high school.

Councilman wants free community college tuition for non-violent criminals

Erie News Now

A councilman in Erie County, Pennsylvania, wants to offer free community college tuition to non-violent criminals once they are released from prison, calling it part of a much-needed change to the county’s prison system.

Conn. community college professor aims to ‘reignite the curiosity’ in science

Westport News

Tara Jo Holmberg wants to give all her science students at Northwestern Connecticut Community College experiences similar to the ones she had growing up.

Gateway officials outline plans for new associate degree programs, reduce 2021-22 tax levy

Kenosha News

In Wisconsin, Gateway Technical College officials are planning two new associate degree programs aimed at providing students with a clear roadmap to an eventual four-year degree.