Jill Biden on free community college: ‘We’re not giving up’

Good Morning America

When asked what she would say to families who were hopeful about the prospect of free community college access, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden replied, “I would say we’re not giving up. We are not giving up. This is round one. This is year one. I’m going to keep going.”

How Lorain Community College is helping to fill Ohio’s most in-demand jobs

News 5 Cleveland

Cyber and information security is one of four Earn and Learn degrees at Lorain Community College. It is a program for students pursuing careers in northeast Ohio’s key industries: information technology, advanced manufacturing and healthcare.

Pritzker joins Heartland Community College, Rivian to unveil new electric vehicle skills training program

Effingham Radio

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Thursday joined college officials and automaker Rivian for a first look at the new electric vehicle energy storage training program at Heartland Community College.

Harnessing the wind: Blowing away the competition

Herald News

Change is in the air with the offshore wind industry ascending. Will Massachusetts be ready with the workforce needed?

Georgia’s $100B teacher pension system on a financial roll

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The state’s teacher pension system — which serves public school, university and technical college educators — is closely watched because so many educators and retirees depend on the benefits. And because state lawmakers have raised concerns about its long-term financial viability.

San Diego Community College District to forgive $3.9M in student debt

City News Service

The San Diego Community College District is forgiving $3.9 million in student debt for more than 11,454 students at San Diego City, Mesa and Miramar colleges using federal pandemic relief funds.

Howard Community College gets most of $25M in funding for new construction

WJZ 13

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan this week announced over $25 million in grants to four colleges in Maryland for new construction. Over 70% of that funding went to Howard Community College in Columbia.