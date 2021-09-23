Commentary: Community colleges are an agile new player in job training

Wall Street Journal

Some state governments are out ahead in promoting innovation at community colleges, but federal policymakers lag far behind.

Commentary: Community college students need a better path to four-year schools

San Diego Union-Tribune

What message is sent to our students who are denied by their local California State University or University of California campus?

Sens. Duckworth, Durbin help reintroduce legislation to train students for high skilled jobs

WREX

The Community College to Career Fund in Higher Education Act would support innovative partnerships between technical colleges, community colleges and businesses that train students for careers in high-demand fields.

Ozarks Technical Community College partnership helps connect students with careers

Ozarks First

A student success advisor will work at Hillcrest High School 40 hours a week assisting students with any path they want to take after high school, including going to college, universities or going straight into the workforce.

Thomas Nelson Community College will be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community College

WAVY

School leaders said they focused on not using an individual’s name and wanted to have a timeless name that focused on the area’s geography and was inclusive for all students.

Cleveland Community College launches nursing program

Shelby Star

Starting in August 2022, the North Carolina college will begin enrolling students in its standalone ADN program and doubling the number of students it currently enrolls in nursing programs.