Commentary: A proposal by President Truman fulfilled by President Biden

Psychology Today

Finding inspiration in the needs expressed by the Truman Commission Report, President Joe Biden has proposed a plan that takes another dramatic step in the realization of President Truman’s proposal.

Michigan budget deal includes millions for training programs, increase in college funding

Detroit Free Press

Michigan will invest more than $135 million in a series of programs designed to get more students into and through college in the coming fiscal year, according to the bipartisan budget agreement between the state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Bronx Community College offering immersive 5-day-a-week ESL program

ABC 7 New York

Bronx Community College offers a unique English as a second language program called CLIP, CUNY Language Immersion Program.