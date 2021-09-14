Commentary: Stop treating community colleges as the fallback option or a last resort

Insider

Very rarely are community colleges positioned as aspirational — as a place where people go because the school is great at something, where the campus community draws people in and engages them — not a place where people go if things have gone wrong and they can’t be someplace else.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges joins Manufacturing Consortium

Clinton Herald

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has joined with Iowa’s Community Colleges and the Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service to announce a new consortium to support the manufacturing sector in adapting to changes in the industry.

Q&A with retiring NCC President Mark Erickson

Morning Call

The Northampton Community College president says funding community colleges can uplift entire communities.

Substance use study reinforces SCTCC’s work on student basic needs, mental health, diversity

St. Cloud Times

When St. Cloud Technical and Community College staff signed up to be part of a project on reducing student substance use, they ended up learning a lot about students’ basic needs.