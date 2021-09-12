How the big USNH and community college merger fizzled

SentinelSource.com

Despite the failure of the proposal this year, there is broad agreement that something needs to be done to help all postsecondary institutions deal with the fiscal tsunami they’re facing due to demographic changes, declining enrollment, rising costs and the emerging realities of a post-Covid world.

Amazon will offer free college to employees, joining efforts by other companies

Forbes

Amazon is the latest major national corporation to offer tuition-free college as an employee benefit. The company plans to cover 100% of tuition, as well as fees and the costs of books, for its 750,000 hourly employees.

Lane Community College to start fall term with remote learning due to Covid concerns

Register-Guard

The Oregon college announced it is pivoting to mostly remote instruction for at least the first four weeks of fall term because of continued concerns over Covid.