Democrats’ free tuition plan could save community colleges at a critical time

CNN

Democrats, following the lead of President Joe Biden, are planning to include free community college in a massive spending plan that party leaders are hoping to pass by the end of the month — and such a major federal investment could provide a much-needed jolt to the nation’s two-year colleges after they saw a huge drop in enrollment due to the pandemic.

U.S. education secretary visits Montgomery County Community College

The Reporter

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona touted President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan during his visit to the Pennsylvania college this week, honing in on proposals that seek to make community college accessible to more people.

Sen. Patty Murray has goal of making community college free

GoSkagit.com

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington), who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, visited Skagit Valley College on Tuesday to talk about the push to make community colleges free nationwide.

Bot attacks compound enrollment data problems at California Community Colleges

EdSource

The fake students enrolled for spring and summer classes by exploiting a porous online application portal that allows applicants to decline to enter a social security number or home address.

Union: Telehealth can’t replace counselors at Connecticut community colleges

Westport News

There is a student mental health crisis at community colleges and a new telehealth service will fail to meet the need, according to the colleges’ counseling staff.

California’s two-year colleges divided on vaccine mandates for students

Jefferson Public Radio

Of the 75 California community college districts, Sierra College in Rocklin is among the 41 districts that are not requiring students to be vaccinated as they return to on-campus classes.