A generation of American men give up on college: ‘I just feel lost’

Wall Street Journal

The number of men enrolled at two- and four-year colleges has fallen behind women by record levels, in a widening education gap across the U.S.

West Virginia community & technical colleges to again make flat budget request

MetroNews

The state’s Council for Community and Technical Colleges has approved a budget request for next fiscal year of $79.9 million, the same as the current fiscal year.

Commentary: High-impact practices help community, technical college students excel

Tennessean

Practices that we’ve implemented at our state’s 13 community colleges benefit students across the board, and especially adults and students of color, writes the chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

New Connections Center at Marion Technical College offers resources and food to struggling students

Marion Star

When it comes to students dropping out of school, Primrose Igonor said it isn’t a matter of not working hard enough; it’s life getting in the way of continued education.

Community colleges, technical schools crucial to building economy

High Plains Journal

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) praised the work of community colleges and technical schools during a recent visit to a Kansas two-year college.

Growth by degrees: Programs grow at area higher education institutions

Wilmington Biz

North Carolina’s Brunswick Community College looks for new diploma and degree programs that address the region’s workforce demands.