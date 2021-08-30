Pandemic pivot: New supports for students who enter college lacking basic skills

Crain’s Detroit Business

Some colleges in Southeast Michigan reported lower remedial enrollment during the pandemic, including Macomb and Oakland community colleges. That may be less about the college readiness of the Class of 2020 and more about the reinvention of remedial education that’s underway at Michigan colleges.

Minnesota colleges begin offering degree programs to prisoners

Star Tribune

Inmates at four Minnesota prisons are pursuing associate and bachelor’s degrees through a partnership between the Department of Corrections (DOC) and some of the state’s colleges, including Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

Half of El Paso Community College students learning online

KVIA

More than half of the Texas college’s close to 24,000 students are back on campus, while the other half are still taking classes online. EPCC President William Serrata also said enrollment of first-time-in-college students is up 18%, rebounding after last year’s declines.

Community college sports programs follow strict Covid protocols

Ventura County Star

After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, Ventura County’s two California Community College Athletic Association football programs are working to make a 2021 season a reality. Moorpark College and Ventura College are testing their student-athletes weekly for Covid-19, quarantining positive cases and close contacts who aren’t vaccinated, and wearing masks indoors and on road trips.