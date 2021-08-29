Commentary: $3B Department of Commerce initiative has big workforce implications

New America

The Investing in America’s Communities funding opportunities emphasize worker equity and job quality in regional economic development projects.

U.S. education secretary touts free community college at NWTC

Fox 11

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College last week to promote President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. Part of the plan includes two years of free community college.

Laramie County Community College Pathways Initiative allows students to explore different career paths

Wyoming News Now

The Wyoming college has been vigorously building its Pathways Initiative to encourage students to pursue various career opportunities.