Nurses and nursing students get new education option with SUNY partnership

Mid Hudson News

With the new partnership, interested SUNY Orange nursing graduates will automatically be enrolled in SUNY Empire State College’s BSN program and SUNY Empire will waive application fees.

Commentary: We can help low-income students, first-gen students and students of color succeed in college, but not without support

Hechinger Report

Federal funds are needed to scale proven student support programs that are making a big difference.

James Sprunt Community College sees enrollment numbers go up despite pandemic

WNCT

Officials at the North Carolina college attribute the increase to the efforts they made during the pandemic to keep students and staff safe.