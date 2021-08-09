Salt Lake Community College sees 10% increase in student applications

Fox 13

The Utah college is seeing more people sending in applications to attend the school, Curtis Larsen, SLCC assistant vice president for student services.

One of the nation’s largest community colleges puts its ‘rescue’ funds to student aid and 24-hour support

Workshift

Cuyahoga Community College is using part of its allotment of federal emergency funds to increase support for its largely working adult students and trying to make it easier for others to come back to college.

Commentary: 2021 legislative roundup on community college baccalaureates

New America (blog)

While four-year colleges and universities have historically been the only institutions able to confer baccalaureate degrees, the landscape is changing.

What community college students can expect when they head back to school

Los Angeles Daily News

From vaccinations and masking policies to the number of in-person courses, we answer your questions about what a return to campus for fall semester will look like.

Virginia community colleges implement indoor mask mandate

WRIC

Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois sent a letter informing college presidents on last week that he was implementing an indoor mask mandate to align with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community College of Philadelphia to require vaccines, the first public college in the region to do so

Philadelphia Inquirer

Faculty and staff have until October 1 and students until January 18 to get the vaccines. Students who aren’t vaccinated by then and don’t have an exemption will be barred from campus.

Lansing Community College to require masks, not vaccinations this fall

Fox 47

The Michigan college will require all students, staff and faculty to wear masks indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status starting Monday. But unlike Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State, LCC will not require students and staff to be vaccinated.

Kentucky college students expect mask mandate

State Journal

Students at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities can expect to see a mask mandate in place, when classes begin for the fall semester.

New Bern’s labor shortage persists, Craven Community College builds workforce to meet need

Sun Journal

The North Carolina college is offering numerous courses like welding and forklift safety in order to prepare people to fill vacant jobs at places like BSH, Moen and Volvo.