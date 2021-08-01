Most Washington state community colleges will require students to get Covid vaccines this fall

Seattle Times

More than 25 of the state’s 34 community and technical colleges will require vaccines come September, according to state officials.

Heartland Community College adds mask mandate after new CDC guidance

WGLT

The Illinois college changed its guidelines after the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health issued new guidance to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in particular the highly contagious Delta variant.

Commentary: Republicans should support Biden’s free community college proposal

Forbes

Republican state lawmakers should set politics aside and support free community college because it is good policy that will help their states.

Graduates of new Hawkeye Community College program could help thwart rising cyber attacks

Waterloo-Cedar Fall Courier

The associate degree of applied science in cybersecurity was developed in response to a need across Iowa for the service.