Reporter’s Notebook

Coalition aims to double Pell

Glamour celebrates community college women

The Double Pell Alliance is a coalition of higher education associations organizations and advocacy groups – including the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) – engaged in a national campaign to double the maximum Pell Grant to $13,000.

To increase awareness and advocacy, the group launched a website, which gives students and families, as well as other stakeholders such as alumni, tools and resources to enable them to communicate to Congress the urgency of doubling Pell.

It also to allow students to share their stories. The “Pell Voices” page includes student stories about how the Pell Grant has helped them and why it’s so important to double Pell.

The “Take Action” page includes advocacy tools, which include a letter to Congress that can be customized and social media graphics.

“Pell Grants no longer cover the costs of higher education and student debt continues to increase,” said Martha Parham, AACC’s spokesperson. “Working together with leaders in higher education from across the sector validated the need for an investment in Pell Grants in order to support all students no matter which higher education pathway they take.”

For more than 60 years, Glamour magazine has celebrated College Women of the Year. This year, the magazine focused on recognizing community college women. Seven women were chosen for the honor – all of whom had impressive academic achievements, big future goals and strong connections to their communities and their families.

The 2021 Glamour College Women of the Year are

Tiffany-Autumn D. Bell (Hillsborough Community College)

Lavada Burse (Grayson Community College)

Katherine Haley (Bristol Community College)

Avery Lalor (Orange Coast Community College)

Tay Mosley (Sinclair Community College)

Sabrina Valadez-Rios (College of Alameda)

Ola Louisa Watson (Horry-Georgetown Technical College)

Two of the honorees were even surprised with a special greeting from First Lady Jill Biden during a Zoom call.



