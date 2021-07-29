500 LA Community College Students to Receive Grant For DACA Application Fee

NBC Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that 500 community college students in Los Angeles will receive a grant to pay the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) application fee thanks to a partnership between the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, the Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges and the Los Angeles Community College District.

Commentary: 70% of HEERF funds remain unspent. Here’s why

EAB (blog)

If your campus is struggling to allocate funds but has outstanding digital student experience projects on the back-burner, consider whether these barriers are stalling your efforts at innovation, and take the appropriate steps to remediate them.

Lawmakers aim to boost student voting power on UC, community college boards

CalMatters

California students could gain more representation on two of the state’s three higher education governing boards this year.

4 years of student debt forgiven at Lansing Community College

mLive

The debt forgiveness program applies to fall 2017 through spring 2021 semesters, officials said in a news release. Funding from the American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III covers the outstanding account balances.

Nashville State Community College introduces new program to keep up with tech boom

WKRN

As new businesses and new opportunities flow in Music City, college students are preparing to step into those open positions, specifically connected to the technology industry.

Lorain County Community College’s ‘Fast Track’ program helps retrain job seekers for high-demand fields

News 5 Cleveland

The Ohio college is offering free certificates in high-demand fields like business, computer, information technology, manufacturing and healthcare in 16 weeks or less as a way to get job seekers back into the workforce.

More should be done to help get Black male students through college, educators say

Philadephia Chalkbeat

Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite joined community college leaders Wednesday to discuss the long-term educational impact on students of color whose final years of high school were disrupted by the pandemic.

Community colleges help provide financial lifeline with millions for students

University Business

Thanks to three rounds of sweeping initiatives under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan, the funds have assisted institutions and students in a variety of ways, from tuition assistance to housing help and medical or health care to technology needs.