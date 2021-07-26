‘Our community is coming back to school’: GRCC sees 7.1% increase in summer enrollment

Fox 17

Grand Rapids Community College President Dr. Pink believes enrollment increase is due to Michigan Reconnect and Future of Frontliners state programs.

Central Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborate on criminal justice pathway

Grand Island Independent

Come fall, Central Community College criminal justice students will be able to more easily continue their studies at University of Nebraska at Kearney. The joint effort to further more students’ criminal justice education is referred to by both institutions as a “2+2” pathway.

Lane becomes first Oregon community college to require Covid-19 vaccine for all students, staff

Register-Guard

The Board of Education unanimously has approved a vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff for in-person instruction.

Cal Lutheran, CSUCI, community colleges now require masks indoors

Ventura County Star

The Ventura County Community College District, representing Oxnard, Ventura and Moorpark colleges, was the first to implement an indoor mask requirement starting Wednesday.