‘Our community is coming back to school’: GRCC sees 7.1% increase in summer enrollment
Fox 17
Grand Rapids Community College President Dr. Pink believes enrollment increase is due to Michigan Reconnect and Future of Frontliners state programs.
Central Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborate on criminal justice pathway
Grand Island Independent
Come fall, Central Community College criminal justice students will be able to more easily continue their studies at University of Nebraska at Kearney. The joint effort to further more students’ criminal justice education is referred to by both institutions as a “2+2” pathway.
Lane becomes first Oregon community college to require Covid-19 vaccine for all students, staff
Register-Guard
The Board of Education unanimously has approved a vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff for in-person instruction.
Cal Lutheran, CSUCI, community colleges now require masks indoors
Ventura County Star
The Ventura County Community College District, representing Oxnard, Ventura and Moorpark colleges, was the first to implement an indoor mask requirement starting Wednesday.