UC system admits largest, most diverse undergraduate class

Associated Press

University of California campuses admitted 30,883 transfer applicants for the coming academic year, an all-time record high.

Treasure Valley Community College will take steps to reduce water use

Ontario Argus Observer

The Oregon college is not a state agency that falls under Gov. Kate Brown’s recent order to conserve water. However, college officials are doing their part.

Alabama community college using stimulus funds to offer students up to $1,500

AL.com

Calhoun Community College in Decatur announced it will distribute some $7.8 million to students taking courses this fall semester. More than 8,000 Calhoun students could qualify.

New Jersey community college erases $400K in student debt after distributing $665K in emergency grants

NJ.com (subscription required)

Salem Community College is erasing $400,000 of student tuition debt as part of an initiative it calls “Jubilee.”

Spokane athletic trainer chosen as prestigious award recipient

Spokesman-Review

Aaron Kilfoyle, an athletic trainer at Spokane Community College in Washington state, helped in creating a medical group in the Northwest Athletic Conference to develop athletic policies during the pandemic.