Undocumented students in Illinois stand to gain institutional support in higher ed

Illinois Newsroom

A new bill in Illinois would require all colleges and universities to create a liaison position to support undocumented students.

Oregon community college reps share experiences as Biden proposes to expand college access

OregonLive.com

Oregon community college students and presidents shared their experiences with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. The roundtable discussion gave Cardona information that he could use to shape and promote President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan.

California has a new ‘student loan bill of rights’

The Sacramento Bee

Student loan borrowers in California now have more rights under a law that went into effect this year. The law caps excessive late fees, and loan providers will be required to process payments in the best interest of borrowers under the law.

Opinion: For free community college to work, students must be able to transfer their credits

The 74

At a time when the economy and job market rely on highly skilled workers, it is more important than ever for students to be provided with clear pathways to baccalaureate degrees, says Sarah Belnick of the ECMC Foundation. Some states are making that easier.

No tuition, fee increase at Maine’s community colleges

Lewiston Sun Journal

Maine’s community colleges not only will have no increase in tuition and fees, but there also is a significant increase in Maine State Grant aid available for qualifying students.