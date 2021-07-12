College plans rebound, but cost remains a top concern

CNBC

Nearly two-thirds of parents surveyed for a Discover Student Loans report said their child’s post-high school plans have returned to what they were before the global pandemic. Most of those who have changed their college plans said they will attend a school closer to home, an online institution, or go to a less expensive place.

Opinion: Low-income students need bold solutions to get to — and through — college

Boston Globe (subscription required)

Students need more than just the promise of free tuition, according to author and research professor Jodie Adams Kirshner.

Opinion: It’s time to invest in NYC community colleges

City Limits

The past year has amplified the need to better serve students at the community college level – students who are the economic engine of New York, writes Nicola Blake, a dean at Stella and Charles Guttman Community College.

N.C. college launches one of the nation’s first artificial intelligence programs

WRAL-TV

Wayne Community College is launching an artificial intelligence program, which may help students and the Goldsboro community capitalize on the state’s burgeoning tech boom.