College plans rebound, but cost remains a top concern
CNBC
Nearly two-thirds of parents surveyed for a Discover Student Loans report said their child’s post-high school plans have returned to what they were before the global pandemic. Most of those who have changed their college plans said they will attend a school closer to home, an online institution, or go to a less expensive place.
Opinion: Low-income students need bold solutions to get to — and through — college
Boston Globe (subscription required)
Students need more than just the promise of free tuition, according to author and research professor Jodie Adams Kirshner.
Opinion: It’s time to invest in NYC community colleges
City Limits
The past year has amplified the need to better serve students at the community college level – students who are the economic engine of New York, writes Nicola Blake, a dean at Stella and Charles Guttman Community College.
N.C. college launches one of the nation’s first artificial intelligence programs
WRAL-TV
Wayne Community College is launching an artificial intelligence program, which may help students and the Goldsboro community capitalize on the state’s burgeoning tech boom.