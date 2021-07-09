First-generation Latina college student introduces President Biden in Illinois

Chicago Tribune

McHenry County College student trustee Edith Sanchez introduced President Joe Biden when he visited Crystal Lake to discuss his “Build Back Better” plan, which includes a proposal for two free years of community college.



Incoming community college student’s acceptance letter video goes viral

WMBD

An incoming Heartland Community College student is receiving praise after a video of him celebrating his acceptance letter went viral. In the video, Kurt Kinley is jumping for joy after learning he was accepted into the college’s Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) Program, which offers a higher ed experience for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities and other learning challenges.



New bill allows some North Texas community colleges to offer more baccalaureate programs

Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Community colleges in North Texas will be able to offer up to five different four-year degree programs. This builds on a bill passed in 2017 that allowed certain community colleges to offer up to three programs.



Commentary: Institutions of higher learning must double-down support for student veterans

Military Times

While the end of the pandemic seems imminent, now is the time to double down on support, both for student veterans and for the institutions that educate them.



Utah college reduces water use significantly

Utah Public Radio

Salt Lake Community College has managed to reduce water use by 31%. It’s one of many organizations in Utah working to conserve water due to the drought.