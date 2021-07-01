Whitmer highlights new education programs during visit at Mott Community College

WNEM

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Mott Community College in Flint on Wednesday to highlight the state’s new education programs, Michigan Reconnect and Future for Frontliners, which help put people on their path to pursuing a degree or skills certificate through a community college.

Partnership between McDonald’s, SLCC provides tuition help for employees

KADN

A partnership between a McDonald’s franchise company and South Louisiana Community College will give employees financial help to pay for college. McDonald’s employees using the Archways to Opportunity program to help pay for college will now be able to access an additional $500 per semester from SLCC, for up to four semesters.

Schatz joins colleague in introducing Community College Student Success Act

Maui Now

The Community College Student Success Act is modeled on student programs, such as the City University of New York’s Accelerated Study In Associate Programs, which has a proven record of doubling community college graduation rates.

Rebuilding after ransomware: Heartland Community College invests $1M

EdScoop

Following a ransomware attack last October that disrupted the operations of Illinois’ Heartland Community College, leaders approved a budget this month designed to rebuild defenses, but also to position systems to quickly adjust to future threats.