CUNY community college students need help covering big costs to get back to class, study says

The City

As New York City’s public community colleges prepare to bring back some in-person courses this fall, many students will struggle to leap financial hurdles to get into the classroom.

Adelphi has living, dining plan for Nassau Community College students

Newsday (subscription required)

A new program unique to Long Island will allow students pursuing a two-year associate degree at Nassau Community College to also experience campus life at Adelphi University, college officials said.

Harvard, MIT part of $800M deal to push access to online education

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

The deal combines two major players in online instruction as universities around the world push more aggressively into digital offerings. Many schools scrambled to shift courses online when the pandemic shut campuses last year, and they are now expected to build on — and polish — the programs.