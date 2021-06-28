Iowa community college leaders expect enrollment bounce this fall

Radio Iowa

Enrollment at Iowa community colleges has been decreasing since 2011 and the decline accelerated during the pandemic. However, the leaders of two community college districts that operate nine campuses say the dip isn’t as deep here as it is in other states.

Texas community colleges grapple with budget cuts

KWTX

Community colleges across Texas saw their budgets decrease by $43 million due primarily to decreases in enrollment because of the pandemic.

Commentary: Evaluating success in the midst of a protracted pandemic

Ithaka S+R (blog)

More than a year into the pandemic, many evaluations are being conducted using measures of success that were established in a radically different context.

8 reasons why community colleges should move their video surveillance to the cloud

Campus Safety Magazine (subscription required)

Community college leaders are drawn to cloud video surveillance for improved security, automatic alerts, cybersecurity assurances and affordability.