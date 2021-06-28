Louisiana will begin paying for community college for adults in high demand careers in 2022

Daily Advertiser

Louisiana adults will be able to access grants to pay for education for high-demand, high-paying careers beginning next summer at the state’s community and technical colleges after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the MJ Foster Promise program into law.

How community colleges can better prepare adult workers

EdSource

The California community college chancellor says, despite progress, colleges “not doing enough” to prepare students for jobs.

A new state program makes it likely your Kansas student could go to community college basically for free

Lawrence Journal-World

The Kansas Board of Regents is close to creating a program that is expected to make it easier and cheaper for students to transfer to the state’s four-year degree programs.

Mott Community College hosting free late-night basketball at open gym in summer series

mLive

The college in Flint, Michigan, will open up the Ballenger Field House for free late-night basketball open gym sessions this summer to kick off its “Summer Vibes” event series.

Commentary: ‘Harvard for the masses’ — at a community college in Atlanta

Washington Post

The key to Perimeter College’s success is its laser-like focus on enhancing students’ sense of belonging — the realization that they are members of a community that’s committed to their success.

Community college should be ‘free’

Tribune News Service

We always find ways to pay for the things we value, especially if the expenditure will eventually be repaid in societal benefits. We could make no better investment in our national human potential than “free” tuition.