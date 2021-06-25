Pell grants should cover good short-term worker training programs

Washington Monthly

What matters, research finds, is not the quantity of classroom time but the quality of the program and the field of study.

Certificates, bootcamps and digital badges offer an alternative to degrees. But are they worth it?

LAist

The value and quality of short-term credential programs (generally, under a year) vary from totally-worth-the-investment to, some might say, total-waste-of-money. And it’s often hard for students and job-seekers to figure out whether and how much a given program will pay off.

Commentary: College graduates lack preparation in the skill most valued by employers — collaboration

Hechinger Report

The ability to work in teams may have taken a hit in the pandemic.

Next generation pride; L.A.’s community colleges embrace LGBTQ students

Los Angeles Blade

It is entirely safe to argue that nowhere in the environs of higher education will a person find a greater reflection of the racial and ethnic diversity, jobless students, military-connected students, homeless and couch-surfing students, delayed-entry students, and older students than a community college. Also arguably a person seeking that diversity will also find a significant LGBTQ+ student body population.

California community college transfer students face roadblocks to bachelor’s degrees

EdSource

A new study says statewide oversight group needed to streamline transfers.