As local government cyber attacks grow, network of colleges becomes first line of defense

Spokane Public Radio

Local governments and critical public infrastructure are increasingly becoming the target of cyber-attacks. But some of those governments are working with a network of community colleges, technical schools and state universities to try to protect themselves, and give students an opportunity to get real-world training.

How community colleges are retooling to bring students back post-pandemic

PBS NewHour

Community colleges are hoping to bring back students this fall with new initiatives.

Investigating the benefits and costs of innovation at colleges and universities

Education Writers Association (blog)

Why education reporters should maintain their professional skepticism.

Groceries and grades: Warren visits Lawrence to bring attention to college food insecurity

Eagle-Tribune

Community colleges are in the opportunity business to make sure people have lots of opportunities,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), applauding Northern Essex Community College’s food pantry and mobile food market initiatives.