Huge budget boost to UC, CSU and community colleges targets student housing and job training

Los Angeles Times

California public colleges and universities will receive a massive funding boost to expand affordable student housing, repair aging facilities and better train students for state workforce needs under the budget proposal unveiled Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Commentary: Beneath the surface, a crisis for working women and mothers in college

The Hill

Institutions and policymakers must take steps now to ensure the pandemic does not fester into a long-term economic setback for women in college and the world of work.

2 Colorado colleges consider dropping ‘junior’ from name, but will it lead to increased enrollment?

Chalkbeat Colordao

Colorado lawmakers and college officials hope a name change will help reverse years of sharply declining enrollment at two rural campuses, and in turn, also help support the towns they serve.

Building trust in vaccines a challenge at community colleges

University Business

Hesitancy has been prevalent at one Manhattan institution, where a mandate was just imposed, but leaders are getting creative in delivering information to students and faculty.

Dairyland, Chippewa Valley Technical College collaborate for workforce training

News8000.com

Dairyland Power Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Technical College have partnered up to provide an education and training opportunity for Dairyland employees impacted by the upcoming retirement of the Genoa #3 coal-fired power plant.

