e-Headlines

Commentary: Readers respond: Community college saved these lives, too

Washington Post

In response to a recent op-ed on the value of community colleges, the Washington Post received responses from hundreds of readers who wrote to share their personal stories of how community college transformed their lives, or the lives of their friends, family members or students. The newspaper provided a selection of those accounts.

AACC’s views on President Biden’s community college proposal

Washington Journal (C-SPAN)

The American Association of Community Colleges’ David Baime discusses President Joe Biden’s proposal for two years of free community college.

No N.J. community college has dorms on campus. That could change under new bill.

NJ.com

A state bill allowing colleges to construct dormitories was approved by the Assembly Higher Education Committee last week. It would also allow colleges to build dining halls and other service facilities.

‘You made it’: Gov. Mike DeWine offers commencement address at Lakeland Community College

Fox 8

The man Ohioans have heard from multiple times a week since the coronavirus pandemic began offered advice to a fresh set of graduates Saturday morning.

Michael Cron enjoying baseball life 10 years after high school, at SUNY Orange

Times Herald-Record

At 29 years old, folks were skeptical Michael Cron could make Orange County Community College’s baseball team. He not only made the team, but he is a mentor and inspirations to his younger teammates.