e-Headlines

To boost enrollment after a pandemic hit, Colorado community colleges turn to adult students

Colorado Public Radio

Community colleges are doing a lot to tempt students back to college. They’re not raising tuition, they’re expanding scholarships, they’re starting apprenticeship programs. They’re also putting more money into marketing, specifically towards adults.

Commentary: Is your student data safe and secure?

National Student Clearinghouse (blog)

While the cyber threats facing education institutions can appear daunting, it’s important to remember that 93% of breaches could have been avoided with basic cyber hygiene.

Commentary: California is projected to face a worker shortage by 2030. Here’s how lawmakers can help.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Assembly Bill 927 would make permanent a pilot program that allowed certain community colleges to offer baccalaureates and it would extend this opportunity to all of California’s community colleges.

Community college naming task force narrows list of possible names to five

Fauquier Times

The Lord Fairfax Community College, like the other 22 in the Virginia Community College System, had been directed last summer by the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges to review its name, as well as those of all its named facilities.

National Nurses Day holds special meaning for Harford Community College nursing student

Baltimore Sun

As National Nurses Day is celebrated Thursday, Harford Community College student Shreeyam Mishra is in the midst of wrapping up a full semester of studies for a nursing career that she has wanted since she was young.

San Diego biotech offers coronavirus testing to California community colleges

San Diego Union-Tribune

The two-year colleges will be able to administer Covid-19 tests to students and staff, send samples to Biocept’s local lab and receive results within 48 hours.