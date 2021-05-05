e-Headlines

Ducey signs bill to allow 4-year community college degrees

KVOA

Community colleges in Arizona are now allowed to offer limited four-year degrees. Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law bill SB1453 Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Henry Community College to pay off student debt accrued during Covid-19

WFXR-TV

Anyone with a GPA of at least 2.0 who has an outstanding debt to the Virginia college that began on or after March 13, 2020, will receive letters from the school announcing that their debt has been paid.

All athletics postponed at Cuyahoga Community College until fall 2022

News 5 Cleveland

Cuyahoga Community College announced on Tuesday that all athletics will be postponed until fall 2022. The officials at the Ohio college said they hope this will give athletes ample time to reach widespread immunity to Covid.

A look inside Yale’s community college transfer process

Yale Daily News

As Yale University emphasizes its commitment to accepting community college transfers, student interviews reveal an often difficult transition period — especially during the pandemic.