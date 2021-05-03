e-Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 3, 2021    Print

Free community college could help equitable economic recovery
Public News Service
Community colleges have helped push recovery forward in past times of economic hardship, and their advocates say federal funding will help them do it again.

Harford Community College joins Maryland Education Alliance, opening statewide pathways for student success
Baltimore Sun
The recently formed Maryland Education Alliance is an innovative collaboration between six community colleges to increase opportunities for students across the state.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.