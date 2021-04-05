Newsmakers

New CEO

Tim McDonald is the new president of Lanier Technical College in Georgia. He previously served as the college’s executive vice president, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that, McDonald was vice president of economic development and dean of the college’s Dawson Campus, and he also taught machine tool technology (he earned a diploma in machine tool technology from the college on his way to earning higher degrees). Prior to Lanier, McDonald was a machinist with Windsmith, Inc., now Peerless-Windsmith, Inc., and Chandler Equipment Co.

Interim president

Clyne Namuo is now interim president at Phoenix College, which is part of the Maricopa Community Colleges District in Arizona. Previously, he was vice president of learning at South Mountain Community College, which is part of the same district. Over his career, Namuo has held various faculty and leadership positions at Cochise College in Arizona and in the field of information technology. He has also served as a senior systems analyst for a technical trade association and has taught with the University of Hawaii Community College system and the San Diego Community College District.

Kudos

Miami Dade College (MDC) President Madeline Pumariega will be inducted into the Florida College System Activities Association Athletics (FCSAA) Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Hall of Fame on April 10.

Pumariega is the first female president of MDC. She began her journey at the college as a student and then as a longtime administrator. She also served as an assistant coach for the MDC women’s basketball team for five seasons.

“I began my journey at MDC as a student athlete on the basketball team, and now I am president of this amazing institution. I hope my story inspires new generations of female athletes to follow their dreams,” Pumariega said.

CEO retirement

Susan May plans to retire on July 31 after serving as president of Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) for 13 of her 38 years at the Wisconsin college. May joined FVTC in 1983 and has taken on a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities throughout her tenure. She became chief academic officer in 1997 and was named president and CEO in 2008.

While at the helm of FVTC, May has lead in what she calls three of the college’s greatest challenges: the Great Recession that began three months into her presidency, then the enactment of Act 10 state legislation in 2011, and finally the pandemic of 2020. She has built a reputation for championing multiple large-scale initiatives to better serve students, employers and local communities. Through her leadership, a $66.5 million capital referendum was passed in 2012. Among other projects, the referendum allowed for construction of a new campus for its Public Safety Training Center.

May also led efforts to expand FVTC’s partnership with Appleton International Airport by developing and delivering an airport rescue and fire fighting training program, which launched in 2020. The program is one of only 20 in the U.S. and the only one featuring a Boeing 777 aircraft fire training prop.

“Dr. May’s leadership and impact cannot be overstated,” said Chris Matheny, executive vice president and chief academic officer. “Over her career, she has led initiatives at the local, state and national levels that have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and communities. The Fox Valley Technical College region, our employers, college staff and the thousands of FVTC students have benefited tremendously from her leadership and her impact will continue to be felt for years to come.”

Appointments

Eva Martinez Powless will serve as the first diversity, equity and inclusion executive at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She previously was Marquette University’s assistant dean of admissions/multicultural outreach, director of intercultural engagement and most recently as director of diversity and inclusion.

Bernice Portervint, dean of academic innovation at South Mountain Community College in Arizona, will serve as the college’s interim vice president of learning for the remainder of the semester.

Shane Talbott has been named dean of mathematics and science at Volunteer State Community College in Tennessee. He comes from Florida Gulf Coast University, where he was director of academic advising.

Randy Totorp, the former Long Beach City College head coach who led the men’s volleyball team to three state championships, will return to the California college as its athletic director.