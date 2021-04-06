e-Headlines

Get paid to get vaccinated? JCCC offering $250 to all employees to get Covid shots

Shawnee Mission Post

Johnson County Community College is offering employees a one-time $250 payment to get the Covid vaccine, as the Kansas college makes plans to open up campus more fully for in-person classes in the fall.

Community college: How education’s ‘best-kept secret’ stays afloat

Christian Science Monitor

The numbers caused concern: 6,000 students who’d registered for fall and winter classes weren’t signed up for spring. It was January, and Los Angeles City College hoped to teach more than twice that number of students starting the following month.

SOWELA Technical Community College launches new TC Energy Pipeline Academy

KPLC

In an effort to make sure locals are ready for those jobs, the Louisiana college is working with companies like CITGO, Targa and Enbridge among others, to develop a curriculum.

Commentary: Finding love of ag at Muscatine Community College

Muscatine Journal

The agriculture industry has had a shortage of workers for some time, and Eastern Iowa needs more people to see themselves in this industry, writes the president of the Iowa college.

Commentary: Free college programs can enable more students to go to college, but it all depends on how the program is designed

theConversation.com

New findings suggest the need to consider how staff share program information, how they work with high schools to encourage students to apply and how they help students meet eligibility requirements, writes a higher education professor at the University of Pennsylvania.