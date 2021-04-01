e-Headlines

Arizona community college professor selected for ground-breaking manned SpaceX mission

12News

Dr. Sian Proctor always dreamed of being an astronaut, and now she will be a part of the first-ever all-civilian crew.

Commentary: A post-Covid reinvention of higher education

The Hill

College administrators and faculty must redouble their efforts toward technical training, career certificates and other faster learning models that are affordable and lead to stable, high-demand careers, writes Bobby Jindal, former governor of Louisiana and former president of the University of Louisiana System.

Commentary: Rethinking dual enrollment to advance equitable transfer

Inside Higher Ed

Now’s the time to put dual enrollment to work better expanding college access and connecting underserved students to high-opportunity bachelor’s degree pathways.