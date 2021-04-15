e-Headlines

New freebie for getting vaccinated: summer course at community college

MyWabashValley.com

In Illinois, Danville Area Community College is offering a free summer class to anyone with a CDC vaccination card.

Colorado places tuition freeze on community college

9 News

Tuition will remain flat at all 13 Colorado Community College System institutions despite rising costs and declining enrollment.

Gov. McMaster announces $10.5M investment in charter schools, workforce development

WSPA

Tapping federal pandemic recovery funds, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to use $1.5 million to establish the South Carolina Workforce Journey’s initiative, which will provide career exploration and job preparation resources for those between the ages of 16 and 24 who were impacted by the pandemic.

Hudson County Community College opens ‘Hudson Helps’ resource center

Hudson Reporter

Students at the New Jersey college will have access to a one-stop, comprehensive array of services, goods and resources that address needs beyond the classroom.

Region’s 3 community colleges join together to build stronger workforce

Daily Press

In Virginia, three community colleges have decided to work together to help meet the large-scale job training needs of the region’s businesses and industries.